Huntsville now 3rd largest city in Alabama, on track to become state's largest
Huntsville's population surge continues, as new numbers show the city passing Mobile and staying on track to overtake Birmingham as Alabama's largest city. The new population estimates for cities, released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, also indicate that Huntsville is the only one of the state's four large cities that's growing.
