House approves redistricting bill after 2 days of debate
The Alabama House of Representatives approved new legislative districts, but only after Democrats were able to delay a vote by having the bill read aloud for 16 hours. Federal judges in January ordered the GOP-controlled Legislature to redraw lines before 2018 after ruling some districts were gerrymandered by race.
