Healthiest county in Alabama

Healthiest county in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama isn't known as a health state. Overall, Alabama lags behind the nation when it comes to life expectancy and living a healthy life style, while posting higher-than-average numbers for heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... 14 hr CORRUPT 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Sun gumpyxx 1
Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C... May 5 dcanddinky 1
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j... Apr 27 Elizabeth1912 1
News Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC