Governor Ivey and her impact on reproductive rights in Alabama

By Jessica Morgan, a student at the University of Alabama majoring in gender and race studies, and the secretary of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars After years of ethics scandals - including last year's political scandal involving former House Speaker Mike Hubbard - Alabamians are ready to move forward with a government that works for them. However, I have reservations about Governor Ivey due to her politics surrounding reproductive rights, including abortion.

