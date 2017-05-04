Governor Ivey and her impact on repro...

Governor Ivey and her impact on reproductive rights in Alabama

18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

By Jessica Morgan, a student at the University of Alabama majoring in gender and race studies, and the secretary of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars After years of ethics scandals - including last year's political scandal involving former House Speaker Mike Hubbard - Alabamians are ready to move forward with a government that works for them. However, I have reservations about Governor Ivey due to her politics surrounding reproductive rights, including abortion.

