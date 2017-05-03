Gov. Ivey announces creation of Alaba...

Gov. Ivey announces creation of Alabama Aviation Education Center in Mobile

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Citronelle Call-News

Gov. Kay Ivey announced plans today to create the Alabama Aviation Education Center, a hands-on instructional facility to be located near the Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Mobile that aims to bolster Alabama's workforce development efforts and inspire young people to pursue careers in the state's growing aerospace cluster. The Aviation Education Center, developed in partnership with Airbus, will provide aviation-themed activities and STEM-focused educational programs to generations of visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... 33 min Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j... Apr 27 Elizabeth1912 1
News Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 3
News Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma... Apr 25 anotherview 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16) Apr 21 Destini 7
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Apr 19 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC