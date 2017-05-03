Gov. Ivey announces creation of Alabama Aviation Education Center in Mobile

Gov. Kay Ivey announced plans today to create the Alabama Aviation Education Center, a hands-on instructional facility to be located near the Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Mobile that aims to bolster Alabama's workforce development efforts and inspire young people to pursue careers in the state's growing aerospace cluster. The Aviation Education Center, developed in partnership with Airbus, will provide aviation-themed activities and STEM-focused educational programs to generations of visitors.

