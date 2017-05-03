Gov. Ivey announces creation of Alabama Aviation Education Center in Mobile
Gov. Kay Ivey announced plans today to create the Alabama Aviation Education Center, a hands-on instructional facility to be located near the Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Mobile that aims to bolster Alabama's workforce development efforts and inspire young people to pursue careers in the state's growing aerospace cluster. The Aviation Education Center, developed in partnership with Airbus, will provide aviation-themed activities and STEM-focused educational programs to generations of visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|33 min
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC