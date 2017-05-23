Full Moon Bar-B-Que opens its 13th Al...

Full Moon Bar-B-Que opens its 13th Alabama restaurant

7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has opened a new location at 2252 Pelham Parkway in Pelham, Ala. . The restaurant, which opened May 22, is at 2252 Pelham Parkway, near the intersection of highways U.S. 31 and Alabama 119.

Chicago, IL

