Full Moon Bar-B-Que opens its 13th Alabama restaurant
Full Moon Bar-B-Que has opened a new location at 2252 Pelham Parkway in Pelham, Ala. . The restaurant, which opened May 22, is at 2252 Pelham Parkway, near the intersection of highways U.S. 31 and Alabama 119.
