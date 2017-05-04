Fred: Plenty of Sunday sunshine
A cold front extends across Northeast Alabama but moisture is very limited. Winds will shift to the north behind the front allowing temperatures to drop into the Upper Forties to lower Fifties although a few locations in Northeast Alabama have fallen into the Lower Forties.
