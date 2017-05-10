Former US attorney Jones runs for US Senate seat in Alabama

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones on Wednesday became the first prominent Democrat to enter Alabama's race for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Jones, who was U.S. attorney from 1997 to 2001, is perhaps best known for prosecuting Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four little girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.