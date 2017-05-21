Forbes names UAB, 3 Alabama-based companies among best employers in America
Three other Alabama-based companies, American Cast Iron Pipe of Birmingham, AAA Cooper Transportation of Dothan, and Austal USA of Mobile, are among the best midsized employers in the country, according to the magazine. "UAB is changing the world for the better across all areas of our mission in education, research, health care, community service and economic development," UAB Chief Human Resources Officer Alesia Jones said in a statement.
