Finalists named for Harper Lee prize

The University of Alabama law school and the American Bar Association Journal have named three books that are being considered for the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction. The annual award is given to a work of fiction that shows the role of attorneys in society and their power to bring about change.

