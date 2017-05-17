Email referencing monkeys angers blac...

Email referencing monkeys angers black Alabama legislators

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, at the podium, and other members of the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus in a file photo.( An email that today circulated the Alabama legislature made a reference that seemed to describe African-Americans as "monkeys," members of the black caucus said in a press conference this afternoon. Under the subject line "POLITICS psychology," the email shares an anecdote of four caged monkeys trying to reach a banana tied to a string.

