Email referencing monkeys angers black Alabama legislators
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, at the podium, and other members of the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus in a file photo.( An email that today circulated the Alabama legislature made a reference that seemed to describe African-Americans as "monkeys," members of the black caucus said in a press conference this afternoon. Under the subject line "POLITICS psychology," the email shares an anecdote of four caged monkeys trying to reach a banana tied to a string.
