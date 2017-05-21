Drought increases in Alabama, but mor...

Drought increases in Alabama, but more rain is on the way

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

This week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than half of the state is experiencing some sort of drought conditions. More than half of the state, 59.42 percent, was dealing with some sort of drought this week, according to the latest report by the U.S. Drought Monitor .

Chicago, IL

