Dothan's Southeast Alabama Medical Center cuts 80 jobs

Southeast Alabama Medical Center has cut 80 jobs from its 2,800-member workforce in a move to reduce costs, the Dothan Eagle is reporting. Mark Stewart, the hospital's director of community relations, was quoted by the paper as saying revenue at the hospital has been trending downward.

