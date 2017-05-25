Dothan's Southeast Alabama Medical Center cuts 80 jobs
Southeast Alabama Medical Center has cut 80 jobs from its 2,800-member workforce in a move to reduce costs, the Dothan Eagle is reporting. Mark Stewart, the hospital's director of community relations, was quoted by the paper as saying revenue at the hospital has been trending downward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is a racist event
|8 hr
|facts
|7
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Thu
|joe
|9
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Blue-collar cat.
|May 17
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC