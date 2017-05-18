Deadline approaching for Alabama drought aid
Businesses in 15 central Alabama counties affected by last year's drought have one month left to apply for federal disaster loans. The Small Business Administration says June 19 is the deadline for agricultural and aquaculture businesses to seek the federal assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is a racist event
|Sat
|feliseh
|4
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|Thu
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 17
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|May 17
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC