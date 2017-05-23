Court reverses death row inmate case; Attorney General says execution still on
Alabama Death Row inmate Tommy Arthur won a victory in court Tuesday just two days before his scheduled execution when a state appeals court reversed a judge's ruling that rejected Arthur's claim that the legislature, not the prison system, should decide on the method of execution. But the Alabama Attorney General's Office says the ruling won't stop plans for Arthur's execution Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Holman Correctional Facility.
