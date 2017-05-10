Conference committee named on Confede...

Conference committee named on Confederate monuments bill

A conference committee will decide what to do with an Alabama bill that would prevent Confederate monuments from being taken down. The group of will try to resolve House and Senate differences in the bill that would prohibit the removal of any historic marker or monument.

