Black and White: Alabama prisons don'...

Black and White: Alabama prisons don't count Hispanic inmates

5 hrs ago

In 2015, the Alabama Department of Corrections held 13,393 white inmates, 17,284 black prisoners and zero people of Hispanic origin, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics. According to the same report, Hispanic inmates were outnumbered by Asians and American Indians , even though they represent about 4 percent of the population in Alabama, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

