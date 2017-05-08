Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for illegally possessing a firearm

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Lusion Yoshua Rice, 31, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The announcement came from Acting United States Attorney Robert O. Posey of the Northern District of Alabama, and David Hyche, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives .

