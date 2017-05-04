Aviation Education Center to be built...

Aviation Education Center to be built in Mobile

A new Airbus Aviation Center will be built in Alabama to inspire those wanting to pursue a career in the state's aerospace cluster. The project will cost $6.5 million to build the center in Mobile and managed by Airbus Americus Inc, Al.com reported.

