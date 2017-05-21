Alabama's US Senate race brings a crowd to the GOP primary

The Alabama election for the U.S. Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions is headed to a crowded primary, the field swelling to 11 Republicans and eight Democrats on Wednesday's last day of qualifying. The messy GOP primary is the type some Senate powerbrokers had hoped to avoid as appointed Republican Sen. Luther Strange - backed by a super PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - faces numerous challengers from different wings within the GOP.

