Alabama's US Senate race brings a cro...

Alabama's US Senate race brings a crowd to the GOP primary

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Alabama election for the U.S. Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions is headed to a crowded primary, the field swelling to 11 Republicans and eight Democrats on Wednesday's last day of qualifying. The messy GOP primary is the type some Senate powerbrokers had hoped to avoid as appointed Republican Sen. Luther Strange - backed by a super PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - faces numerous challengers from different wings within the GOP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... 1 hr Darwood 3
News The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for... 13 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Wed start the hearings 7
Blue-collar cat. Wed IONU 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... May 14 gumpyxx 1
Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C... May 5 dcanddinky 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC