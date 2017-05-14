Alabama's U.S. Senate candidate field...

Alabama's U.S. Senate candidate field will be set this week, race expected to heat up quickly

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Qualifying for candidates to run in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Jeff Sessions ends Wednesday, and in what is expected to be a crowded field, four candidates will stand out, says WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown. Brown expects two other candidates to announce their Senate bids this week, Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Anniston-based Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, the president of the state Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... 11 hr CORRUPT 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... 21 hr gumpyxx 1
Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C... May 5 dcanddinky 1
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j... Apr 27 Elizabeth1912 1
News Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC