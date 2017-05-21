Alabama's GOP approves new maps; Dems vow repeat court fight
Rep. Alan Baker looks on after the Senate redistricting bill is passed in the House Chambers at the Alabama State House building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Alabama Legislature plodded closer Thursday to a vote on new legislative districts as Republicans expressed confidence that judges would approve the new lines and black Democrats countered the maps would entrench GOP dominance.
