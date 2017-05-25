Alabama's First Class Pre-K named amo...

Alabama's First Class Pre-K named among nation's best

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The National Institute for Early Education Research has once again named Alabama's First Class Pre-K program among the nation's highest quality state-funded pre-kindergarten programs. "I am proud of the work of our pre-k programs and I am thankful for the dedication of Secretary Ross in leading this program," Gov.Kay Ivey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is a racist event 8 hr facts 7
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Thu joe 9
News Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken... May 19 Frogface Kate 3
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 18 The Troll Stopper 3
News The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
Blue-collar cat. May 17 IONU 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC