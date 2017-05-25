Alabama's First Class Pre-K named among nation's best
The National Institute for Early Education Research has once again named Alabama's First Class Pre-K program among the nation's highest quality state-funded pre-kindergarten programs. "I am proud of the work of our pre-k programs and I am thankful for the dedication of Secretary Ross in leading this program," Gov.Kay Ivey said.
