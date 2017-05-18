Alabama teen acquitted in slaying of ...

Alabama teen acquitted in slaying of veteran

The Decatur Daily

A jury in Birmingham has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two. Jurors returned the verdict in favor of 17-year-old Charleston Wells on Friday after three days of deliberations.

