Alabama teen acquitted in slaying of veteran
A jury in Birmingham has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two. Jurors returned the verdict in favor of 17-year-old Charleston Wells on Friday after three days of deliberations.
