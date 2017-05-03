Alabama still in running for F-35
Montgomery's Dannelly Field Air Guard Station is among the five locations being considered as a possible home for a fleet of F-35A jets. and his House counterpart, Mac Thornberry of Texas, have both criticized the jet while also promising that large acquisition project like the F-35 would not be authorized in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC