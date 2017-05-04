Alabama Senate keeps road money in General Fund
The Alabama Senate today rejected a proposal to take millions in state road dollars out of the General Fund, a move that would have forced cuts to state agencies. Sen. Paul Sanford, R-Madison proposed an amendment that would move $63.5 million in road funds from the General Fund to the state Department of Transportation.
