Alabama Redraws Election Maps, Likely to Face Court Fight Again
Alabama's GOP-dominated legislature redrew legislative maps Friday under court order to fix racial gerrymandering, punctuating a session rife with racial turmoil over issues such as the protection of Confederate monuments and an email that compared lawmakers to monkeys. The Senate approved new district maps Friday and sent them to the governor despite objections from black Democrats who said the new ones are still gerrymandered to maintain white GOP dominance in the conservative state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is a racist event
|13 hr
|feliseh
|4
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|Thu
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 17
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|May 17
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC