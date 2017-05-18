Alabama Redraws Election Maps, Likely...

Alabama Redraws Election Maps, Likely to Face Court Fight Again

Read more: Voice of America

Alabama's GOP-dominated legislature redrew legislative maps Friday under court order to fix racial gerrymandering, punctuating a session rife with racial turmoil over issues such as the protection of Confederate monuments and an email that compared lawmakers to monkeys. The Senate approved new district maps Friday and sent them to the governor despite objections from black Democrats who said the new ones are still gerrymandered to maintain white GOP dominance in the conservative state.

Chicago, IL

