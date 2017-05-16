Alabama ranks top worst state for heartworm disease
According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council , Jefferson, Fayette, and Walker Counties are hotbeds for heartworm disease. In 2016, one in seven dogs in these areas tested positive for heartworm disease.
