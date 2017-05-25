Alabama 'pill mill' doctor tied to Insys gets 21 years in prison

An Alabama doctor was sentenced on Friday to 21 years in prison for running two clinics with a colleague that prosecutors called a massive "pill mill," in a case tied to the U.S. probe of Insys Therapeutics Inc. Xiulu Ruan, who with John Couch ran the Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama clinics, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Callie Granade in Mobile, Alabama, after a jury in March found them guilty of racketeering conspiracy and other felonies. The 54-year-old's sentencing came after Granade on Thursday imposed a 20-year prison term on Couch.

