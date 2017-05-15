Alabama not attracting charter schools, numbers show
Two years after lawmakers passed a law allowing public charter schools to open in Alabama, it doesn't appear a flood of charters will crowd the public school landscape any time soon. As one public charter school prepares to open in August in Mobile, only three new public charter school applications were received by the Alabama Public Charter School Commission before the May 1 deadline.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Sun
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
