Alabama man charged with murder in wreck
Montgomery police say 29-year-old LaDarius Lafitte is charged in the death of 27-year-old Ashleigh Perkins of Montgomery. A police statement says Perkins was riding in a Lexus that collided with a Dodge Challenger driven by Laffitte on Saturday night.
