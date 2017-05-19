Alabama Legislature votes to cut appeal time in death penalty cases
The Alabama Legislature has given final passage to a measure that would shorten the appeals process in state court for inmates sentenced to the death penalty. District Attorney Rob Broussard has tried a number of death penalty cases, but he's been dismayed by how some of them have unfolded in the appellate process.
