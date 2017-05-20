Alabama Legislature Passes Bill Protecting Confederate Memorials
The Alabama senate passed a bill Friday which would prevent the changing of the names of Confederate memorials and removing of historic Confederate monuments. The bill "would prohibit the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming, or other disturbance of any architecturally significant building, memorial building, memorial street, or monument that has stood on public property for 40 or more years," reads the text of the bill, reported Yahoo News .
