Alabama legislature 2017: Which bills...

Alabama legislature 2017: Which bills passed and which ones failed?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is a racist event May 20 feliseh 4
News Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken... May 19 Frogface Kate 3
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 18 The Troll Stopper 3
News The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 17 start the hearings 7
Blue-collar cat. May 17 IONU 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC