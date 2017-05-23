Alabama is one of just 13 states redu...

Alabama is one of just 13 states reducing prison populations, spending & crime rate

13 hrs ago

A new study by the Vera Institute of Justice has found that Alabama's prison population, prison spending and crime rate all went down between 2010 and 2015. A new study has found that Alabama is one of 13 states that saw their prison spending, prison populations and crime rates decline between 2010 and 2015.

Chicago, IL

