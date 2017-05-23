Alabama inmate fights to halt execution, 'won't give up'

Arthur, nicknamed the Houdini of death row after ... A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal... A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles. The federal agency that supports basic science research is taking a close look at what's under the ground in Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.