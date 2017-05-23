Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said it was his duty to tell then Gov. Bentley to resign
Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said it took time for the House to put together the structure and rules to pursue an impeachment investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley. Once the structure was in place, the House Judiciary Committee went to work, hiring special counsel Jack Sharman.
