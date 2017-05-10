Alabama House approves Senate's Gener...

Alabama House approves Senate's General Fund budget, putting back nearly $93 million

The Alabama House of Representatives late Thursday night passed a Senate-drafted General Fund budget that will see $1.84 billion spent on state agencies. In approving the Senate budget 93-6, representatives agreed to spend $4.1 million more on those agencies than their own plan had called for, while still putting back about $93 million.

