Alabama fugitive stayed on run for 19 years despite multiple Chicago arrests

This undated booking photograph released by the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Eutaw, Ala., shows Donnovan Johnson, who was arrested in Chicago on May 12, 2017, almost 20 years after escaping while awaiting trial in a 1996 slaying in Alabama. Authorities said Johnson has been returned to Alabama to face charges in the slaying of 29-year-old Ollie Carpenter.

