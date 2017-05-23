Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Luther Strange for Senate
FarmPAC, a political action committee of the Alabama Farmers Federation, today endorsed Sen. Luther Strange as U.S. Senator for Alabama. "Sen. Strange has proven his commitment to Alabama farmers and forest owners by seeking and securing appointment to the Agriculture Committee and continuing the fight against regulatory overreach," said Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
