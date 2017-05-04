Alabama Enacts Hateful Anti-LGBT Adoption Law

Republican Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama has signed HB24 into law, the Orwellian-named Alabama Child Placing Agency Inclusion Act, which would shield adoption agencies who engage in discrimination against LGBTQ adoptive parents from state repercussions. While bill sponsor Rep. Rich Wingo claimed that this would prevent religious adoption agencies from having to shut down for following their beliefs, colleague and LGBT advocate Rep. Patricia Todd demurred: "This bill obviously came about because same-sex marriage was approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.