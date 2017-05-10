Alabama Emergency Management Agency 2017 Governor's Hurricane Exercise
Alabama is familiar with the negative effect of natural and man-made disasters, therefore as a state we train and prepare for the impact of all Hazards. Alabama also prepares for technical hazards, which may include an issue at one of the two Nuclear Power Plants, or natural hazards such as severe weather including tornados and hurricanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC