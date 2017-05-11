Alabama doctor and U.S. Senate candidate praises AHCA passage

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Randy Brinson, M.D., congratulated the House of Representatives for passing the American Health Care Act , and said he is encouraged the House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows is working to build a "grand compromise" with the Senate to move the bill forward. "I'm very glad to see Representative Meadows so involved in the process, especially in working with strong conservatives in the Senate like Mike Lee and Ted Cruz .

