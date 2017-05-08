Alabama Death Row inmate Tommy Arthur writes to Gov. Kay Ivey: 'My life is in your hands'
Alabama Death Row inmate Tommy Arthur , who is set to be executed later this month, has sent a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey pleading for his life and DNA testing on hair he claims was collected in his case. "Please do not let me die for a crime I did not commit and the facts on these pages point to real killer," Arthur writes in a four-page hand-written letter.
