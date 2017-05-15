Alabama Brownfields Association looks...

Alabama Brownfields Association looks to ignite economy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A group of businesses and organizations statewide have joined forces to form the Alabama Brownfields Association, saying the new non-profit can be one avenue for economic revitalization statewide. Brownfields are defined as previously used and environmentally contaminated industrial or commercial sites with the potential for reuse if cleaned up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... 1 min start the hearings 7
Blue-collar cat. 5 hr IONU 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... Sun CORRUPT 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... May 14 gumpyxx 1
Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C... May 5 dcanddinky 1
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC