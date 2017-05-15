Alabama Brownfields Association looks to ignite economy
A group of businesses and organizations statewide have joined forces to form the Alabama Brownfields Association, saying the new non-profit can be one avenue for economic revitalization statewide. Brownfields are defined as previously used and environmentally contaminated industrial or commercial sites with the potential for reuse if cleaned up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|1 min
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|5 hr
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC