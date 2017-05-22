Alabama bill intended to shorten capital appeals is sent to governor; ABA had opposed it
The Alabama Legislature has passed and sent to the governor a bill intended to shorten death penalty appeals in the state. The Legislature gave final approval to the bill last week despite opposition by the ABA, report AL.com and WHNT-TV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is a racist event
|May 20
|feliseh
|4
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 17
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|May 17
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC