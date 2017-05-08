Alabama Adventure: Exploring The Heart Of Dixie By Dirt
Every year, the Florida Adventure Rigs , plan about a week of adventure exploring the backroads, dirt tracks, and trails of some area in the Southeast. The trip planner devises a travel route and destinations for the group, however, drivers are simply instructed to meet at the starting point, not knowing where they will be headed over the next few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC