After execution is postponed 7 times, man to be put to death
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Tommy Arthur at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. The Alabama inmate who has had seven executions postponed is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is a racist event
|40 min
|Marileen
|5
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|18 hr
|joe
|9
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Blue-collar cat.
|May 17
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC