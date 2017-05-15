ADOC: 1 inmate dead, 1 injured in stabbing at Bibb Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Monday at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent. 34-year-old Jamie Marcus Witherspoon was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another inmate inside the facility around 11 a.m. A second inmate who was stabbed in the incident was treated at the facility's infirmary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.