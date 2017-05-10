A judge ruled Alabama's workers' comp law unconstitutional. Now what?

It's unclear just how a Jefferson County circuit judge's ruling this week will affect Alabama workers' compensation law going forward - but legal minds say it may be the first step toward momentous changes for Alabama in the law, the workplace and the medical field. On Monday, Circuit Judge Pat Ballard found two provisions of the workers' compensation law - the $220 a week cap in compensation for injured workers, and the 15 percent cap on attorneys fees - unconstitutional.

